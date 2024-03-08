Officials say a Kansas girl was beaten so badly, her heart ruptured. Her father now faces prison

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man faces up to life in prison for severely beating his young daughters, one of them fatally. Prosecutors say the man so brutally stomped his 8-year-old daughter last year, it ruptured her heart. The Wichita Eagle reports that the 52-year-old Wichita man pleaded no contest Thursday to first-degree murder and eight other counts. Those include kidnapping, battery, child endangerment and witness intimidation. Police say the man already had a string of domestic violence and child abuse charges when he became the sole caregiver of his 8- and 9-year-old daughters before 2022. He’s accused of keeping them hidden in his home and brutalizing them for months in 2022 and 2023 until killing the younger girl in May 2023.

