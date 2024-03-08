Plans for private universities in Greece trigger a political divide and weeks of protests

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of protesters have gathered in central Athens to oppose government plans to introduce privately run universities, following weeks of demonstrations including scores of university building occupations by students. Lawmakers were to vote on the measure later Friday, with the bill expected to pass. Greece’s center-right government has argued that the reform would help attract skilled workers back to the country. Opposition parties broadly oppose the bill, arguing that it violates the constitution and could create a two-tier system for students.

