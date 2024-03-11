2 dogs die during 1,000-mile Iditarod, prompting call from PETA to end the race across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two dogs have died during Alaska’s annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, marking the first time a dog has died during the race in five years and prompting renewed calls from an animal rights group to end the 1,000-mile race. Dogs belonging to mushers Hunter Keefe of Alaska and Issac Teaford of Salt Lake City collapsed and died despite efforts to revive them. Both mushers voluntarily quit the race, per Iditarod rules. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called for the race to end before more dogs die. The organization had staged a protest ahead of the start of the race.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.