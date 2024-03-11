3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in western Illinois say five people, including three children, have been killed after a school bus and semi-truck collided on a highway. The bus was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 24 on Monday when it crossed the center line into the westbound lanes and the path of the semi-truck. Both vehicles were set ablaze in the crash. The crash happened just before noon in Schuyler County, which is nearly 60 miles west of Springfield. Four people were aboard the school bus — three children and the driver. The driver of the truck was also killed. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.

