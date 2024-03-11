50 people are injured by a ‘strong movement’ on a plane traveling from Australia to New Zealand

SYDNEY (AP) — Officials say at least 50 people have been injured by what they described as a “strong movement” on a Chilean plane traveling from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand. LATAM Airlines says there was “a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement.” It did not elaborate on what happened. Passengers were met by paramedics when the flight touched down in Auckland. An ambulance official says about 50 people were treated at the scene for mostly mild injuries, with 13 taken to a hospital. One patient was believed to be in serious condition. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled and was to continue to Santiago, Chile.

