Arkansas police identify suspect, victims in weekend shooting that left 3 people dead
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police have identified a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man as the victims of a shooting that occurred in Arkansas over the weekend. Jonesboro Police identified Amari Giles and Dwight Starks as the victims shot dead in the incident that occurred near the city’s downtown early Sunday morning. Police also identified 32-year-old Tarail Moody as the shooter who was also killed. Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Moody and a woman at a party that drew as many as 100 people. Moody died from a single gunshot to the head, but police have not said who shot him.