Sperm whale dies after beaching along Florida’s Gulf Coast

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Florida wildlife officials say a sperm whale that became famous after beaching itself on a sandbar has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement that the whale died around 3 a.m. Monday. Police and wildlife officials began trying to free the whale from the shallow sandbar off the beach in Venice on Sunday morning. They had estimated it to be about 70 feet long. But biologists confirmed Monday that it was actually 44 feet long. By Sunday evening, the whale was suffering from labored breathing. Biologists had a difficult time helping it because of water conditions.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.