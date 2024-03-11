Could Biden and Trump win their parties’ nominations this week? What to watch in the next contests

NEW YORK (AP) — Georgia leads a slate of four states hosting primary elections Tuesday in the first major round of voting since Super Tuesday’s results transformed the political landscape. Former President Donald Trump has no major competition for the Republican nomination now that Nikki Haley has suspended her campaign. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden’s challenger Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota also called it quits. That leaves Trump and Biden on a glide path to rack up more victories when voters cast primary ballots across Georgia, Washington State, Mississippi and Hawaii. Biden and Trump are on track to win enough delegates to become their parties’ presumptive nominees.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.