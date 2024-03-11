Sweden’s flag raised at NATO headquarters, cementing its place as the 32nd alliance member

BRUSSELS (AP) — Sweden’s national flag has been raised at NATO headquarters, cementing the Nordic country’s place as the 32nd member two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine persuaded its reluctant public to seek safety under the alliance’s security umbrella. Under a steady rain, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Crown Princess Victoria and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg looked on Monday as two soldiers raised the blue banner emblazoned with a yellow cross among the official circle of national flags at the headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Sweden set aside decades of post-World War II neutrality when it formally joined NATO last Thursday. Its neighbor Finland joined last year in another historic move ending years of military nonalignment.

