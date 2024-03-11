Messi the celebrity dog made it to the Oscars. Here’s how the show pulled off his (clapping) cameo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Messi the dog did attend the Oscars after all. The breakout star of Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” was rumored to have been off the list, but just a few minutes into Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue Sunday night the camera cut to the seven-year-old border collie in a prime aisle seat near the stage. There was a little bit of movie magic happening, however. Associated Press photographer Chris Pizzello said that about 45 minutes before the show, when guests were starting to file into the Dolby Theatre, cameras were filming Messi in the spot that was later used as a “cut in” reaction shot.

