Skip to Content
AP-National

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine bypasses Trump-backed Bernie Moreno for Matt Dolan with US Senate race nod

By
Published 3:26 PM

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has parted ways with Donald Trump to endorse state Sen. Matt Dolan over Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno in the three-way GOP primary for U.S. Senate. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is also running. DeWine and wife Fran on Monday called Dolan the party’s best shot this fall to defeat incumbent Sherrod Brown, a vulnerable Democrat. DeWine originally didn’t plan to make an endorsement, but that was before the March 19 primary edged ever closer with the race appearing to lack a runaway leader and with a large swath of Republican voters still undecided.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content