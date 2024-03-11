Save Our Signal! Politicians close in on votes needed to keep AM radio in every car
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Politicians are closing in on the required number of votes needed to pass federal legislation that requires AM radios in every new car. The prevalence of AM broadcast radio has dipped in recent decades as more listeners turn to options such as satellite radio and podcasts during drivetime. But a large, bipartisan group of lawmakers believes saving the AM dial is critical to public safety, especially in rural America, and they want to ensure access to it via car radios.