South Korean detained earlier this year is accused of espionage in Russia, state news agency says

Russia’s state news agency Tass says that a South Korean citizen arrested in Russia earlier this year on suspicion of spying is to remain in custody until mid-June. The report marked the first time a South Korean has been arrested for espionage in Russia. Tass said the man was detained “at the start of the year” in the far eastern city of Vladivostok and was later taken to Moscow. He is being held in Lefortovo Prison, where a court on Monday extended his detention until June 15. Tass said the suspect is alleged to have passed on information “constituting state secrets to foreign intelligence services.” No further details have been made public.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.