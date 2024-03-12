Skip to Content
An explosion in a building outside Beijing kills 1 person and injures 22

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers are responding to a suspected gas leak explosion in a building in a city outside of Beijing that has killed one person and injured 22. Authorities said the explosion came from a fried chicken shop early Wednesday morning in the city of Sanhe. The city is just an hour drive west of Beijing. Videos online showed smoke billowing out of a mid-level commercial building at an intersection. Police cordoned off streets leading toward the explosion site over half a mile out, directing people away.

