How Biden won enough delegates for another Democratic presidential nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s path to unofficially clinching the Democratic nomination this year was much shorter and less dramatic than the one he followed in 2020. The Associated Press declared Biden the presumptive nominee after he won the Georgia primary Tuesday and at least 100 of its 108 delegates. That was enough to put him above the 1,968 needed to lock up the nomination. Biden reaches the milestone 38 days after his party awarded its first delegates of the year. That’s a faster pace than the 43 days it took then-President Donald Trump to secure the GOP nomination in 2020. President Barack Obama took almost three times as long to clinch the Democratic nomination when he was running for reelection in 2012.

By ROBERT YOON and MAYA SWEEDLER Associated Press

