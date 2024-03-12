Millennial Money: The evolution of retirement — and what it might mean for you

Now that retirement spans more years than ever, you might need to rethink how you’re envisioning that stage of your life. It’s not a blip on the life radar — it’s a significant chunk of time. While your parents may have retired and never worked another day in their lives, you may find that part-time work when you get older fulfills your mental needs and helps your retirement savings last. You may have to be more aggressive with your investments than you expected. And staying healthy is more important than ever. From adapting your portfolio to playing more pickleball, here are the ways retirement might be shaping up for you.

