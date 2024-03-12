Mississippi Senate votes to change control of Jackson’s troubled water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate has passed a bill for the second year in a row that would transfer control of the state capital city’s troubled water system to a regional board. Republican Sen. David Parker of Olive Branch introduced a slightly modified version of the bill after last year’s version died in the House. The proposal drew fierce opposition from Jackson officials. They say the Republican-controlled Legislature was usurping the authority of Democratic local leaders. Almost every Senate Democrat voted against the bill again Tuesday before it passed 35-14. The legislation has been held for the possibility of more debate in the Senate. It eventually will go to the House.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.