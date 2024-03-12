Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Jessica Parker are among the nominees for London’s Olivier Awards

LONDON (AP) — An acclaimed revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard” and a play about the travails of England’s national soccer team lead the race for the Olivier Awards recognizing work on the London stage. The 11 nominations for “Sunset Boulevard” include best actress in a musical for Nicole Scherzinger and best actor for Tom Francis. James Graham’s “Dear England” got nine nominations including best new play and best actor for Joseph Fiennes. Other nominees include Andrew Scott, Sarah Snook, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sophie Okonedo. The Oliviers are the U.K. equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards. Winners will be announced April 14 in a ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall hosted by Hannah Waddingham.

