3 men face firearms charges after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, authorities say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three men from Kansas City, Missouri, face firearms charges, including gun trafficking, after an investigation into the mass shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City says 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, was charged in a 12-count complaint. Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr., 21, and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19, were charged in four-count complaints. The charges were filed Monday and unsealed Wednesday, after the arrests. Court documents that were part of the complaint said 12 people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the rally attended by an estimated 1 million people on Feb. 14. One woman died and nearly two dozen other people were injured.

