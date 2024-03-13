Denmark wants to conscript more people for military service – including women, for the first time

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government wants to increase the number of Danes doing military service by making conscription mandatory for women and by increasing the time of service to 11 months for both genders. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday that “we do not rearm because we want war. We are rearming because we want to avoid it.” Denmark, a NATO member, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion. All physically fit men over the age of 18 are liable for military service, which lasts four months. The government is hoping to get the law changed next year, to take effect in 2026.

