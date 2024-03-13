Massachusetts governor to pardon those convicted of cannabis possession

BOSTON (AP) — Those convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession charges in Massachusetts would see their records forgiven under an executive action announced Wednesday by Gov. Maura Healey. The Democrat and former state attorney general said that potentially hundreds of thousands of people could benefit from the pardons. She described her action as the most sweeping by a governor since President Joe Biden pardoned federal marijuana possession convictions and called on governors to follow suit. The pardons will apply to all adult Massachusetts state court misdemeanor convictions before March 13, 2024, for possession of marijuana. Most will not need to take any action to have their criminal records updated.

