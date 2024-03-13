Maximalism on a budget: affordable options for bold home decor

Maximalism is a design trend emphasizing more color, texture and one-of-a-kind pieces. However, filling your home with ample layers of eye-catching decor can feel intimidating and seem expensive. To avoid maxing out your budget, shop at vintage stores and estate sales for unique finds. Put your DIY skills to work by reimagining items you already have around the house, like family photos or furniture that needs a boost. Lastly, invest in meaningful pieces that reflect your style. With these simple tips, you can make a maximalist space that is as vibrant and unique as you, without breaking the bank.

