PBS tells a winding and forever love story with the series ‘Alice & Jack’

NEW YORK (AP) — Like most kids, Victor Levin was raised on fairy tales — and still resents it. Those stories in books, movies and TV that inevitably ended up with everyone happily ever after seemed dishonest. Levin is ready to prove his point with the powerful new six-part PBS “Masterpiece” series, “Alice & Jack,” which traces a modern couple spending years in the messy, giddy, crazy push-pull of love. “Alice & Jack,” which starts airing Sunday, stars Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson as they come together, fall apart and reunite, through marriages to others, births and death. Yet their gravitational pull remains.

