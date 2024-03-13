UK government says it will back legislation to ban foreign state ownership of British newspapers

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government says it will back legislation banning foreign state ownership of British newspapers and magazines, a move that could upend a planned takeover by a United Arab Emirates consortium of the Telegraph Media Group. The development comes after numerous lawmakers from across the political divide urged for an explicit ban. The minister in charge of media, Stephen Parkinson, said on Wednesday that the government will send an amendment to the “Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill” currently making its way through Parliament. The bill, which is expected to pass easily, will prevent takeover of British publications by foreign governments. However, foreign individuals and firms will continue to be able to own papers and magazines.

