Dua Lipa, Sza and Shania Twain to lead this year’s Glastonbury Festival in June

LONDON (AP) — Organizers of the Glastonbury Festival have announced the line-up so far for arguably the world’s most famous music festival. For the first time, two female acts will be performing the headline spots on the main stage on two of the three nights. British singer Dua Lipa will play the headline spot on the Pyramid Stage on Friday and American artist Sza will close it out on Sunday. British band Coldplay will headline Saturday. The annual festival will take place in Worthy Farm in the southwest of England on June 26-30. Tickets are already sold out though there will be a resale of returned tickets in April. 200,000 people are set to attend.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.