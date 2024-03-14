EU parliament opens a court case over the decision to release funds to Orban’s government in Hungary

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is embroiled in a damaging legal standoff between its legislature and its executive Commission over the release of billions in frozen funds to the government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The funds were released on the eve of a major decision on Ukraine for which his consent was needed. Parliamentarians from several groups said that the necessary rule of law commitments needed to release over 10 billions euros, or about $11 billion, in funds were not met by Orban and claimed the approval by the Commission was a mere bargaining chip to make sure that he would lift his longstanding objections to opening EU membership talks with Ukraine.

