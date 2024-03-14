Germany’s parliament rejects a new opposition call to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have rejected a new call by the opposition for the government to send Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his refusal to supply the weapons. The main center-right opposition bloc has sought to keep up pressure on the issue and exploit divisions in Scholz’s unpopular three-party coalition, even as the German leader tries to put a lid on the debate. On Wednesday he rejected suggestions that he doesn’t trust Kyiv. Germany has become the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, but Scholz has stalled for months on Ukraine’s desire for Taurus missiles.

