‘Manhunt,’ about hunt for John Wilkes Booth, may make you wish you paid attention in history class
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
A new series on Apple TV+, premiering Friday, tells the lesser-known aspects of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, focusing on the pursuit of his killer, John Wilkes Booth. Many don’t know that Lincoln’s killing occurred days after the end of the Civil War and that Booth acted with co-conspirators who unsuccessfully plotted to also kill the vice president and secretary of state. Premiering Friday, “Manhunt” stars Tobias Menzies as Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, who led the search for Booth and helped to convict his conspirators. Anthony Boyle plays Booth and Hamish Linklater is Lincoln.