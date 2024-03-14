NLRB certifies union to represent Dartmouth basketball players

BOSTON (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has certified a union to represent Dartmouth basketball players after the deadline passed for the school to object to the election. Big Green players voted 13-2 to join the Service Employees International Union Local 560. It’s the first-ever labor union for college athletes. The deadline was for objections about the election process. The school has appealed to the full board an NLRB regional official’s decision that the players are school employees. Barring a successful appeal, the players and school will negotiate a collective bargaining agreement that would cover working conditions such as salary, practice hours and health care benefits.

