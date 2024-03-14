‘Prophet’ charged in Zimbabwe court after police say his reclusive sect used 251 children as workers

NORTON, Zimbabwe (AP) — A man claiming to be a prophet has been charged in a Zimbabwean court after police raided the compound where he led a religious sect and found more than 250 children being kept away from school and used as workers. Police also discovered 16 unregistered graves, including those of seven infants, at the farm about 34 kilometers (21 miles) northwest of the capital, Harare. Ishmael Chokurongerwa, who calls himself Prophet Ishmael, and seven of his aides were charged Thursday with exploiting children through labor and breaking laws that require deaths and burials to be registered. State media reported there were around 1,000 people living on the farm.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.