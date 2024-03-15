After dangerous tornadoes in Ohio and Indiana, survivors salvage, reflect and prepare for recovery

A storm’s trail of destruction affected people in parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas on Thursday night. At least three people were killed, dozens hurt and even more reported damaged homes or businesses by Friday. Those who survived sorted through rubble, reflecting on the previous night’s fear and their relief at coming through physically unscathed. They briefly rejoiced over recovered possessions, their joy tempered by the cleanup ahead.

By JOSHUA A. BICKEL and ISABELLA VOLMERT Associated Press

