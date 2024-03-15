Apple to pay $490 million to settle allegations that it misled investors about iPhone sales in China

Apple has agreed to pay $490 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging CEO Tim Cook misled investors about a steep downturn in iPhone’s sales in China. The slowdown in China sales culminated in a jarring revision to the company’s revenue forecast. The preliminary settlement filed in federal court Friday stems from a shareholder lawsuit focused on how Apple relayed information about how iPhone models released in September 2018 were performing in China. The complaint contended Cook signaled the iPhone was off to a decent start in an investor conference call in early November 2018, only to then warn in early January 2019 of a significant drop in sales.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.