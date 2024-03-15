Older Boeing plane found to have missing panel after flight from California to southern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a post-flight inspection revealed a missing panel on a 25-year-old Boeing 737-800 after it arrived at its destination in southern Oregon. United Flight 433 left San Francisco at 10:20 a.m. Friday and landed at Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport in Medford shortly before noon. Airport Director Amber Judd says the plane landed safely and the external panel was discovered missing during a post-flight inspection. Judd says the airport paused operations to check for debris and none was found. A United spokesperson says the carrier will examine the plane, which has been in the company’s fleet since 2011. The company will also investigate the incident. Boeing deferred comment to United about its fleet and operations.

By CLAIRE RUSH and LISA BAUMANN Associated Press

