Oceans apart, William and Harry both salute Princess Diana’s legacy at an awards ceremony

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Prince Harry both took part in an awards ceremony in honor of their late mother Princess Diana. But the estranged brothers were many miles apart at the time. William gave a speech at the Diana Legacy Award on Thursday, which recognizes young people around the world who are working to improve their communities. After his brother left the ceremony at London’s Science Museum, California-based Harry addressed the event by video link, . Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997, when William was 15 and Harry was 12. The brothers have fallen out since Harry and his wife Meghan quit royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

