Russians cast ballots on Day 2 of an election preordained to extend Putin’s rule
By EMMA BURROWS
Associated Press
Voters across Russia cast ballots Saturday on the second day of an election set to formalize six more years of power for President Vladimir Putin, who faces no serious challengers after crushing political dissent over his nearly 25 years of rule. The election comes against the backdrop of a ruthless crackdown that has crippled independent media and prominent rights groups. Putin’s fiercest foe, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic prison last month, and other critics are either in jail or in exile. The 71-year-old Putin faces three token rivals from Kremlin-friendly parties, who have refrained from any criticism of him or his invasion of Ukraine. That war was visible on Russia’s streets Saturday as Ukrainian drone and missile attacks once again hit the country.