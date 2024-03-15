Utah governor replaces social media laws for youth as state faces lawsuits

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s governor has approved an overhaul of social media laws meant to protect children as the state fends off multiple lawsuits challenging their constitutionality. Republican legislative leaders announced at the beginning of this year that they would prioritize revising a pair of policies that imposed strict limits for children wishing to access social media. Two bills signed this week by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox replace those laws with language the sponsors say should hold up in court. The new laws require social media companies to verify the ages of their users and disable certain features on accounts owned by Utah youths.

