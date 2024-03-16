Man, woman arrested in connection to dead baby found in Florida trash bin

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say they’ve arrested a woman believed to be the mother of an infant found dead in a trash bin earlier this year, and the man who helped her dispose of the body. They’re charged with failure to report a death. Hollywood police say the man is also charged with illegal disposal of a body. Police say the full-term baby boy was found on Jan. 7 by a roofing company worker who noticed a foul odor coming from the trash bin. Police used video surveillance to track down the owner of a car that stopped by the trash bin. The medical examiner hasn’t yet determined whether the baby was born alive.

