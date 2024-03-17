China’s foreign minister meets New Zealand counterpart, beginning trip that also includes Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has begun a diplomatic tour of New Zealand and Australia, meeting with his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters in Wellington, the nation’s capital. Wang is the most senior Chinese politician to visit New Zealand since his previous trip in 2017. New Zealand has had strong economic ties with China in recent years. It was the first developed country to sign a bilateral free trade deal with Beijing in 2008. While in Wellington, Wang will also have meetings with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and the country’s trade minister. Wang will arrive in Canberra, Australia on Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.