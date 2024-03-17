Cockney Rebel singer Steve Harley, who had a hit with ‘Make Me Smile,’ dies at 73

LONDON (AP) — British musician Steve Harley has died at age 73. His band Cockney Rebel had a huge hit with the song “Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me).” Harley’s family said Sunday that he had “passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side.” Harley said late last year he was being treated for “a nasty cancer.” “Make Me Smile” was released in 1975 and topped the U.K. singles chart. It went on to be covered scores of times and was used on countless soundtracks. Harley also sang the title song of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “The Phantom of the Opera” alongside Sarah Brightman in 1986. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, children Kerr and Greta and four grandchildren.

