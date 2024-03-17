European Union announces $8 billion package of aid for Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — The European Union has announced a $8 billion aid package for cash-strapped Egypt amid concerns that economic pressure and conflicts and chaos in neighboring countries could drive more migrants to European shores. The deal is scheduled to be signed during a visit by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the leaders of Belgium, Italy, Austria, Cyprus and Greece, Egyptian officials said Sunday. The package includes both grants and loans over the next three years for the Arab world’s most populous country, according to the European Union Mission in Cairo.

