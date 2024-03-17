The inside story of a rotten Hewlett Packard deal to be told in trial of fallen British tech star
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An $11 billion acquisition that backfired on Silicon Valley pioneer Hewlett Packard more than a decade ago is being resurrected at a trial that exploring whether the deal was an illegal rip-off or a case of botched management. The criminal trial starting Monday in San Francisco revolves around HP’s acquisition of British software maker Autonomy, a deal that was celebrated as coup when it was announced in 2011, only to blow up into a costly debacle. The alleged villains in the trial are former Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch, who was once lionized as an example of British ingenuity, and Stephen Chamberlain, a former finance executive at Autonomy.