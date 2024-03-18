2 Black men tortured by Mississippi officers call for toughest sentences

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to a long list of state and federal charges for torturing two Black men will be sentenced by a federal judge starting Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Tom Lee will sentence two of them each day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The former law officers admitted in August to subjecting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to numerous acts of racially motivated torture in January 2023. An attorney for Jenkins and Parker is calling for the “stiffest of sentences.” The former officers have agreed to what prosecutors recommended, ranging from five to 30 years.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.