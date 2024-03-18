Blinken tells democracy summit that technology must sustain democratic values

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has underscored the need to ensure that technologies sustain democratic values. He said at the third Summit for Democracy in South Korea on Monday that authoritarian regimes deploy technologies to undermine democracy and human rights. U.S. President Joe Biden first proposed the idea of a democracy summit during his 2020 campaign and has repeatedly called for the U.S. and like-minded allies to show the world that democracies serve societies better than autocracies.

