Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner backs New York county’s ban on transgender female athletes

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner has thrown her support behind a local New York official’s order banning female sports teams with transgender athletes from using county-owned facilities. The reality television star came out as a transgender woman in 2015. She argued transgender athletes would undermine female athletes’ achievements under Title IX, a law banning sex discrimination in programs that receive federal funds. Jenner made the comments alongside Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in Mineola. Blakeman issued an executive order in February that would deny permits for any female teams or leagues that allow transgender athletes to participate.

