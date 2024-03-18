India’s multi-phase election will stretch over 44 days. Here’s why it takes so long

NEW DELHI (AP) — From April 19 to June 1, nearly 970 million Indians are eligible to vote in general elections. The mammoth exercise is the biggest anywhere in the world and will take 44 days before results are announced on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third successive term. He will face off against a broad but flailing alliance of opposition parties that are struggling to challenge his appeal. Most surveys predict Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party will win comfortably, cementing him as one of the country’s most popular and consequential leaders.

