Man pleads guilty to murder in Hawaii after killing lover and encasing his body in tub

HONOLULU (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to murder, about two years the decomposing body of his lover was found encased in concrete in a bathtub in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive gated communities. Twenty-five-year-old Juan Baron pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Gary Ruby. According to court documents, Baron killed Ruby, poured cement over this body and planned to fraudulently take ownership of his car and home in Honolulu’s Hawaii Loa Ridge neighborhood. Ruby’s decomposing body was excavated by authorities in March 2022 from a standalone soaking tub. Police said Baron covered the cement with coffee grounds to mask the smell.

