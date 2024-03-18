Officials in Thailand say New Zealanders accused of a roadside brawl with police have visas revoked

BANGKOK (AP) — Police say Thailand’s immigration authorities have revoked the visas of two New Zealand tourists accused of assaulting a traffic police officer on a popular resort island in an incident widely shared online. The brothers were charged with offenses including robbery, causing physical harm to an on-duty officer, attempted bribery and driving a motorcycle without a license. The footage of the incident was broadcast by Thai news outlets. The brothers could not immediately be reached. The Phuket governor says such attacks are unacceptable and that officials will tighten scrutiny of tourists who may “behave inappropriately or break the laws.”

