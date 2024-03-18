Ohtani and Yamamoto are unbelievable in any language. Japanese has several words for them
By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ mega-stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto might prompt some to learn a few words of Japanese. Inside the country they’ve stirred pride in almost every Japanese and marked 150 years of baseball evolution in the country. They have also provided an antidote for political ills like the recent announcement that Japan’s economy has slipped to No. 4 behind Germany. It was No. 2 until 2010 when it was overtaken by China. On the field they are also beating the North Americans — and Latin Americans — at their own game.