Dan Pashman created a new shape of pasta. His cookbook expands pasta’s possibilities

NEW YORK (AP) — Food writer and podcaster Dan Pashman made the unusual step a few years ago of creating an entirely new shape of pasta. The obvious next step? Writing a cookbook to highlight it. Pashman’s “Anything’s Pastable” features dishes using 34 different pasta shapes. But it especially highlights his cascatelli, a graceful, ruffled-edged curved shape that resembles a quotation mark. This is not a traditional pasta sauce book by any means. Pashman even avoids making any marinara. Instead, there are favors from places like India, Thailand, the Middle Easter, North African, Mexico, Japan and Peru. He even makes a pizza out of fettuccine — a pasta pizza.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.