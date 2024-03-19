Doing business in China is growing tougher, more uncertain, European business group says

BEIJING (AP) — A report by a European business group says that uncertainty and “draconian regulations” have drastically raised risks for foreign businesses in China. The report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, released Wednesday, urges China’s leaders to do more to address concerns that it says have “grown exponentially” in recent years. Foreign investment in China fell 8% last year from a year earlier as companies recalibrated their commitments in the world’s second largest economy. EU Chamber officials said China’s changing business environment partly reflects moves by Beijing to minimize risks due to trade friction and dependence on imports of key commodities or industrial products. But they said European companies also must manage their own risks.

By ELAINE KURTENBACH and KEN MORITSUGU Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.